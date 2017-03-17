Fiji Time: 12:03 PM on Friday 17 March

New guides for English projects

Tevita Vuibau
Friday, March 17, 2017

NEW guidelines have been rolled out by the Education Ministry on the compiling of English subject projects for Year 12 and 13 students.

Under the new guidelines, all English projects compiled by students in Year 12 and 13 will have to be written instead of typed.

This comes after parents expressed concern over the cost of printing the projects.

Ministry of Education director curriculum advisory services Vimlesh Chand informed school heads of the new guidelines during the Principals Association Conference at Studio 6 Apartments in Suva.

"There will be no more printing of projects and typing, all should be done in an exercise book and that will be brought to the moderation centre for moderation, Mr Chand said.

"We made it simple and straight forward this year."

He also highlighted that missing marks were also an issue last year.

Mr Chand advised school heads that it was imperative to check English project books and marks for students who enrolled in mid-term as they would be held responsible if students' marks were missing after the external examination.








