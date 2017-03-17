Fiji Time: 12:03 PM on Friday 17 March

Naughty students face expulsion

Litia Cava
Friday, March 17, 2017

STUDENTS who pose danger to teachers or fellow students will be removed from schools, Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says.

"If they want to behave like adults then they will be treated like adults," he said.

Speaking at the 119th Fiji Principals Association Conference in Suva on Wednesday, Dr Reddy said student conduct and cases of drug abuse were some issues which could destabilise the school environment if nothing was done.

"Our schools are a place where children come for learning. Parents send their child to get educated for a brighter future and we have our teachers to help them fulfil that dream," Dr Reddy said.

"As such we will not under any circumstance tolerate anyone disturbing the school's learning environment or distracting other children from fulfilling their dreams."

Dr Reddy said school heads were now working to monitor students' conduct.

"If despite this repeated advice we still find some students who are there not to study but to engage in mischief then we will have to immediately expel them from the school.

"We will not endanger our students and teachers by having them there."

School heads were also reminded to report disciplinary issues to the ministry so that it is dealt with accordingly.








