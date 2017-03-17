Top awards for rural schools

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Valebasoga Secondary School principal Ahmed M. Tawab (left) recieves the award for achieving 100% pass rate in fiji Year 13 certificate examination 2016 during the Minister's Excellence Awards in Suva on Wednesday. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

VALEBASOGA Secondary School and Thomas Baker Memorial School took top honours at the Minister's Excellence Awards at the Studio 6 Apartments in Suva on Wednesday night.

Both schools won two awards each for their hard work and dedication throughout last year.

Valebasoga school in Labasa took out the Best Performing School award in ED4C category and was rewarded for being one of four schools to achieve a 100 per cent pass rate in the Year 13 certificate examination.

Thomas Baker Memorial School at Nanoko in Navosa also recorded a 100 per cent pass rate in Year 13 exams and was one of two schools in the country to achieve a 100 per cent pass rate in the Year 12 examination.

In receiving the awards, Valebasoga Secondary School principal Ahmed Tauwab said the school managed to achieve this feat because of the dedication of its teachers and students.

"I want to thank the ministry for these awards. This achievement has come through the hard work stakeholders have put throughout last year," Mr Tauwab said.

Thomas Baker Memorial School principal Kaliova Maya said despite the remote location and lack of resources faced by the school, they were able to show through hard work that everything was possible.

"The school was under-performing when I arrived. My team had to improve on these results and I had to challenge my teachers as in the end we were aiming for excellence," Mr Maya said.

Minister for Education Mahendra Reddy said from day one the ministry had focused on the ability of every child to excel.

"The ministry has never doubted the ability of its principals and heads of schools. All you need is a strong leader to mould and guide in the right direction," Mr Reddy said.