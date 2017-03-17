Supporting local talent

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Darlene Underwood Producer, James Pridgeon Uprising Beach Resort general manager, Mike Spencer of the Paradise Beverages Fiji limited and Rowena Taito head of Marketing after the press confrence yesterday.Picture ATU RASEA

VONU Pure Lager will be the official brand sponsoring this year's Vonu Uprising Music Festival.

The sponsorship by Vonu Pure Lager brewers Paradise Beverages signifies its efforts to support local talent by providing upcoming musicians with a platform to perform in front of a large audience.

This was revealed by the acting general manager at Paradise Beverages Fiji Limited (PBFL) Mike Spencer at a press conference yesterday.

Head of marketing at PBFL Rowena Taito said Vonu was introduced this year as it was their newest locally made beer and popular for its floral and tropical fruit aromas.

"The other great thing with the brand is that we use it to support the Mamanuca Environment Society which does a lot of great work with our marine conservation," she said.

Uprising Beach Resort general manager James Pridgeon said they were committed to growing the event to ensure it was of international standard.

"I think this year we will be introducing something new where our event is not only about supporting upcoming musicians and artists but we also have a social responsibility out there in helping the community of Pacific Harbour," he said.

"This year for the first time, we're trying to get outside food suppliers to come in and showcase their products and we are looking at introducing the Pacific Street Food market at the music festival.

"This will allow smaller operators like those that were starting to get into catering to come out and showcase their products, giving them a little bit of a boost."

Mr Pridgeon said they are expecting no less than 2500 people at this year's event and were determined to provide the best performing artists and services for the music festival. The Vonu Uprising Music Festival will be held on November 11 at the Uprising Beach Resort.

There has been a lot of interest shown by local talents and an increasing number of international artists who will be revealed at a later date.

