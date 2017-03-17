Jail term reprieve for thief

/ Front page / News

A LAUTOKA man convicted of theft was set free by the High Court in Lautoka after serving five months of his 20-month jail sentence.

Justice Aruna Aluthge suspended the rest of the sentence for two years.

Rajneel Prasad filed an appeal on the grounds that the court had not given weight to mitigating factors. He also said the magistrate did not consider his time in remand and that the sentence was harsh, excessive and wrong in principle. Justice Aluthge said Prasad was 22 at the time of sentencing; was a first offender; and had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

Prasad was charged with the theft of $6505 from Tigers restaurant, a passport valued at $80, and a BSP ATM card valued at $10 from a Dayamanti Mala. Justice Aluthge said he also took into account the value of the property stolen, the partial recovery of stolen property, and Prasad's willingness "to restitute fully manifesting a genuine remorse".