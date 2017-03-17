Fiji Time: 12:03 PM on Friday 17 March

Not guilty of rape

Litia Cava
Friday, March 17, 2017

MATARINO Badogo and Josefa Bera walked away free men from the High Court in Suva yesterday after Justice Vincent Perera concurred with the assessors not guilty opinion.

The two men were charged with the rape of a 17-year-old student at the Vatuwaqa Golf Course in 2015.

Mr Bera was found not guilty of one count of rape while Mr Badogo was found not guilty of two counts of rape.

The alleged incident took place in September 2015. The three hired a taxi from Temptations 2 nightclub in Suva to Vatuwaqa Golf Course to continue their drinking party. The two men denied the allegations of rape and said the complainant consented to sexual intercourse.

Three assessors had earlier found the two men not guilty of the charges after their deliberations on Tuesday.

Justice Perera said he found inconsistencies in the complainant's evidence and the probability of her version of events.

He said he was not convinced that the evidence given by the complainant was credible and reliable.








