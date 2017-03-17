A proud moment for Fiji's Mario

/ Front page / News

IT was a proud moment for Sionlelei Mario when she became the first from Fiji to carry the Commonwealth Mace at the Commonwealth Day Celebrations in London this week.

Ms Mario was chosen to carry the Commonwealth Mace because of her role as the only young professional from the Small Island States of the Pacific in the Commonwealth Secretariat.

She was born and raised in Suva and moved to London to take up a role with the Commonwealth Secretariat one and a half years ago.

Ms Mario said she had never imagined that she would be selected to carry the Mace.

"When I was a young girl schooling at St Joseph's, I never thought I would one day be working in London and carrying the Commonwealth Mace for the Queen of England," she said.

"Being a Fijian of Rotuman descent and coming from humble beginnings, I want to show all the youth of Fiji that anything is possible. From riding the school bus from Nabua to walking down the aisle at Westminster Abbey, it's one big awesome adventure.

"I would like to thank all the people I've met along the way who have influenced and shaped me into the person I am now. They have all played a part in getting me to where I am today."

Ms Mario said she hoped to be an inspiration for all young people in the Pacific, particularly young women, that through hard work and dedication, anything was possible.

The theme for this year was peace building with a large focus on youth development, reaffirming the Commonwealth charter principle that international peace and security, sustainable economic growth and development and the rule of law are essential to the progress and prosperity of all. The celebrations took place in the presence of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince Harry and other members of the royal family.

Other dignitaries included the Prime Minister of the UK Theresa May, Prime Minister of Malta Dr Joseph Muscat as well as the Fiji High Commissioner to the UK Jitoko Tikolevu.