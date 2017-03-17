Sixteen deny sedition charges

/ Front page / News

SIXTEEN people from Ra who are charged with sedition have pleaded not guilty.

All accused persons are each charged with two counts of sedition except for Nanise Kasami Nagusuca and Waisea Duailima who face four counts each of sedition.

Lautoka High Court judge Aruna Aluthge extended bail for all of the accused and a trial date of August 14 has been set.

All 16 accused were present in court yesterday.

The 16 accused are: Ratu Epeli Niudamu; Sailasa Wairoaroa Malani; Sereima Adidave Rokodi; Waisea Duailima; Isikeli Waisega Kabakoro; Laisiasa Mocevakaca; Emosi Toga; Waisake Racaca; Samuela Ligabalavu; Mikaele Gonerara; Josefa Natau; Sulueti Lotu Waqalala; Ulaiyasi Rabua Tuivomo; Apolosi Qalilawa; Ilisapeci Natau; and Nanise Kasami Nagusuca.