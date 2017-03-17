Students to receive uniforms and bags

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Eastern Education staff members Jone Tabua, left, and Jone Balemaihawaii, with Lodge of Fiji chairman Andrew Naigulevu and United Grand Lodge of England, South West Pacific grand inspector Ross McDonald with uniforms during the handover of schoo

PRIMARY school students on the islands of Koro and Vanuabalavu, over the next seven days, will be waiting in anticipation for new uniforms provided by the Fiji arm of the Freemasons Lodge, the Fiji Lodge.

The uniforms will be distributed to 1044 primary school students in 16 schools that were affected by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston in February last year.

In handing over the uniforms to the Ministry of Education officials, Lodge of Fiji master Andrew Naigulevu said the gift of the uniforms was the Lodge of Fiji's final phase of the TC Winston relief project.

"The idea was to equip students on the two islands with education necessities. The first phase, which came to a cost of $25,000, included the distribution of calculators, books, dictionaries, ball pens and other stationery," Mr Naigulevu said.

The second phase included the distribution of 1044 uniforms and school bags, with the project costing $55,000.

He said the money for the project was collected from Freemasons groups around Fiji as well as gifts from Masonic groups in countries such as Malaysia, Hong Kong, England and Malta.