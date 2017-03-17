Fiji Time: 12:03 PM on Friday 17 March

'Bizarre' theft

Margaret Wise
Friday, March 17, 2017

THE Fiji Labour Party has called on police to make public the information related to the 'bizarre' theft of passports from the Lautoka Magistrates Court registry.

Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry said the theft was a serious crime and had security implications.

He said information on the break-in should be made available to determine whether "this is an internal job or not".

"The fact that the stolen passports belong to individuals in certain high profile cases before the Lautoka court, makes this a very serious matter," he said.

"Whatever the case, the issue cannot be taken lightly because of its criminal implications."

When contacted police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said they would not comment on statements made by the FLP.

Director of Immigration Nemani Vuniwaqa told this newspaper this week that border authorities had been alerted and details of the stolen travel documents had been entered into a "controversial list".

Meanwhile, Mr Chaudhry had also questioned why details of the theft were not made public by police immediately after it was discovered.

"Passports held by the courts are held in trust and should be secure. Apart from its serious implications regarding criminal activities, the public must know that their passports in court custody are safe."

Mr Chaudhry said the publicised break-in at the Lautoka Police Station last year also raised serious issues about security provisions at these facilities.








