Silt walls to protect river bank

Repeka Nasiko
Friday, March 17, 2017

MORE than 200 metres of river bank near Nailaga Village in Ba has been identified as in need of rehabilitation by the World Wide Fund for Nature South Pacific.

As a result, a project team from the conservation organisation will today embark on an ambitious project to protect the landscape.

Funded under the USAID's Pacific American Climate Fund (PACAM), the project team will collaborate with Nailaga villagers to install seven 28-metre coir logs or silt fences to secure the river bank from erosion.

WWF Pacific communications officer Ravai Vafo'ou said the project team would collaborate with Nailaga villagers to plant mangrove seedlings from Natutu Village behind the coir logs.

"The coir logs are tubed shaped erosion control structures woven from coconut sennits (magimagi)," he said.

"The coir logs are then filled with coconut husks and then embedded to eroding coastlines or riverbanks as temporary buffer zones."

He said the coir logs have a life span of about three years before they degrade. By this time the mangrove seedlings or native tree species would have firmly established their roots and will then act as buffer zones along the riverbank.

He said with the impending Oceans Summit, the project was a great way to highlight how grassroots level communities were trying to address climate negating issues.








