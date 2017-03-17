Fiji Time: 12:03 PM on Friday 17 March

Airport bids to go green

Margaret Wise
Friday, March 17, 2017

NADI International Airport will ramp up efforts to becoming carbon neutral after receiving the Airport Carbon Accreditation Level 1 Certification from the Airports Council International (ACI).

The certification is the first accorded to an airport in the South Pacific region, and Airports Fiji Ltd executive chairman Faiz Khan said this was a milestone achievement.

"To be recognised among some of the biggest airports in the world is a remarkable feat for Airports Fiji Ltd," he said. "It does not stop here as we aspire to further reduce our carbon footprint. We are targeting a Level 3 or 3+ certification in future.

"With our prime minister leading the charge against climate change as the president of COP 23, we are happy to contribute in some meaningful way to his vision," expressed Mr Khan.

Level 3+ represents carbon neutrality.

Patti Chau, the regional director of ACI Asia-Pacific, said the accreditation demonstrated the determination of the airport in operating the facility in an environmentally sustainable manner.

"We look forward to working closely with Nadi International Airport in their journey towards carbon neutrality."








