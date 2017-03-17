Fiji Time: 12:03 PM on Friday 17 March

Schoolchildren affected by 'ill-timed' bus schedule

Repeka Nasiko
Friday, March 17, 2017

STUDENTS from four settlements in Vatukoula are forced to catch a 6am bus to school because of an inconvenient bus timetable.

And worried parents say they are concerned because the children usually cramped into a bus carrying working adults as well.

There are only two bus services in the morning to Tavua Town from Koro Naba Dua, Koro Naba Rua, Tokoloa, Nadelei and Vuqele — one at 6am and the second at 9am.

Advisory councillor Hirdesh Nand said he had raised the community's concern with the bus company for several months but nothing had been done.

"They send only one bus every morning at 6am and expect our children to be at the main road at that time," he said.

"Sometimes my son still has his breakfast in his mouth and he is running to the road. If the children miss the bus then the 9am one is too late.

"There needs to be a special bus for schoolchildren, and a separate one for the workers and those who are going to sell at the market. All these people are using one bus and most times it is really full."

Resident Umesh Kant said the situation was worse in the afternoon.

"Some of them have to walk back home because the bus won't take them all the way to their stop," he said.

"They walk in the mud or along the dusty road in the afternoons and don't get home until 5pm."

Questions sent to the Land Transport Authority, the Ministry of Education, and the bus company from February 28 remained unanswered.








