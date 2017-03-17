Lal will contest

/ Front page / News

Farmers Union president Surendra Lal has confirmed that he will contest the 2018 General Election.

Mr Lal, who is also the Fiji Labour Party's national vice-president, said he had not applied for a party ticket yet.

"But I will definitely contest for the FLP," he said.

He contested the general election on a Labour ticket in 2001 and 2006 and then in 2014. In the 2001 and 2006 elections, he won a seat in Parliament.

Mr Lal, a farmer of Vunika in Labasa, said there were various reasons he and other FLP candidates could not get majority votes in the 2014 election.

"One of the major reasons was that our party leader Mahendra Chaudhry could not contest," he said.

"However, I have still been active on the ground after the 2014 election."

Mr Lal said he believes that a coalition of major political parties in opposition was the best way to ensure a change in government in 2018.