Fish market promise

LABASA fish vendors will finally have a new marketplace to sell their produce after construction plans for a new market takes place in April.

This was confirmed by Labasa Town Council market master Shalendra Chand during a fish vendors' forum held at the civic auditorium yesterday.

Speaking during the forum Mr Chand said the tender process for the market closed on March 20.

"We promise you that by April, there will be a proper fish market constructed," he said.

Mr Chand said a fee of $2.05 will be charged per table.

"I can assure you all that there will be 47 stalls for 47 fish vendors and it will have a storage facility and water taps that will be available near the market as well," he said.

"We want to thank all the vendors for waiting this long."

Market vendor Laisana Balei of Siberia, Labasa said she was happy to hear that a new market would be constructed.

"I am happy to hear that the construction works for the new market will start in April and we are looking forward to this as we have been waiting for a really long time," she said.

Vendor Alanieta Chute said the new market meant enough space for all.

"We can't wait to get this new market so we can have our own space," she said.

"In this way we can keep our deep fridge in one corner of the market next to our table instead of taking up a lot of space meant for customers to walk through."