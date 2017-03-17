Fiji Time: 12:02 PM on Friday 17 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fish market promise

Luisa Qiolevu
Friday, March 17, 2017

LABASA fish vendors will finally have a new marketplace to sell their produce after construction plans for a new market takes place in April.

This was confirmed by Labasa Town Council market master Shalendra Chand during a fish vendors' forum held at the civic auditorium yesterday.

Speaking during the forum Mr Chand said the tender process for the market closed on March 20.

"We promise you that by April, there will be a proper fish market constructed," he said.

Mr Chand said a fee of $2.05 will be charged per table.

"I can assure you all that there will be 47 stalls for 47 fish vendors and it will have a storage facility and water taps that will be available near the market as well," he said.

"We want to thank all the vendors for waiting this long."

Market vendor Laisana Balei of Siberia, Labasa said she was happy to hear that a new market would be constructed.

"I am happy to hear that the construction works for the new market will start in April and we are looking forward to this as we have been waiting for a really long time," she said.

Vendor Alanieta Chute said the new market meant enough space for all.

"We can't wait to get this new market so we can have our own space," she said.

"In this way we can keep our deep fridge in one corner of the market next to our table instead of taking up a lot of space meant for customers to walk through."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64940.6304
JPY 55.825252.8252
GBP 0.39300.3850
EUR 0.45230.4403
NZD 0.70450.6715
AUD 0.63800.6130
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Girl, Year 4, youngest glue-sniffer
  2. Staff share $6m
  3. Floating vote
  4. Villagers complain of 'red' sea
  5. 'Bizarre' theft
  6. Lal will contest
  7. Jail term reprieve for thief
  8. FPSA shares bid
  9. Fish market promise
  10. Flotsam AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand Tuesday (14 Mar)
  2. Man fails to return home after morning run Wednesday (15 Mar)
  3. Silimaibau lives his dream, revives business Monday (13 Mar)
  4. Kolinisau not happy Tuesday (14 Mar)
  5. Biman: Families feeling the pinch Monday (13 Mar)
  6. Bond with love Wednesday (15 Mar)
  7. Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault Wednesday (15 Mar)
  8. Ministry apologises Sunday (12 Mar)
  9. Resort offers lifeline for players Sunday (12 Mar)
  10. Datt: One party from coalitions Wednesday (15 Mar)