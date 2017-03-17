Flotsam AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER heard from a friend the effect Fiji's Vancouver Sevens games were having on pregnant women at a maternity unit on Viti Levu.

The friend's pregnant sister had gone for her prenatal clinic during the Vancouver 7s tournament.

Hoping to beat the waiting lines, the wo­man left home early in the morning only to find the clinic almost full with pregnant women, some counting the days to their delivery date.

While waiting, the women watched Fiji's games on a TV in the waiting area and, just like any Fijian, cheered when the team ran on to the field that Monday morning.

A group of more than 20 pregnant women cheered their hearts out and the sight alone was worrisome for the nurses at the clinic, since Fiji was losing and some women were already overdue.

A nurse at the counter was overheard saying "oilei, me sa off mada ga na TV de so vei ira qo ra na sucu koso" (Someone should just switch off the TV. Some of these ladies might just give birth here), to which another nurse replied "sa rawa ga na veituki vei ira qo ke qai off na TV" (We might end up having a fight with these ladies, if we turn off the TV now).

Few women had to run and stand behind the nurses counter, not wanting to see Fiji losing, fearing they might give birth because of high blood pressure. One pregnant woman ran to the nurse holding her stomach asking for a fan, saying she needs air because the game is becoming too depressing for her.

Definitely the effect the game has on every Fijian!