FPSA shares bid

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Public Service Association (FPSA) general secretary Rajeshwar Singh during their AGM last night at the Kshatriya Hall in Suva. Picture: JONA KONATACI

ABOUT 2900 civil servants who are members of the Fiji Public Service Association could get the opportunity to purchase a 40 per cent stake in the about $80 million in assets owned by the trade union.

Association general secretary Rajeshwar Singh said the executive board would seek approval from the members on a proposal to float 40 per cent of FPSA's assets on the stock exchange.

"Over the past 20 years, members who were on the verge of retiring have made known their views in general meetings, delegates, conferences, branch meetings and AGMs," he said.

"They have raised issue about what benefits they could derive after decades of contributions to the FPSA. The executive board has decided that the time has come."

Mr Singh said at the moment, FPSA's $80m in assets was owned by all its members in perpetuity.

"What this means is that when a member passes on, he relinquishes his stake in the association. It passes on to the remaining members of the FPSA," he said.

"It means no single person is the owner of any of our assets, but collectively we are all owners.

"We have decided to put forward a suggestion for each member to have a say on whether they agree with the changes the executive board is wanting to make.

"The suggestion is this — of the 100 per cent, 60 percent is to be retained by the association and 40 per cent will be floated on the South Pacific Stock Exchange.

"But before this is opened to the public, we would like to offer our members the opportunity to purchase shares at a very minimum price.

"Our members might pay 80 cents a share and when it opens to the general public they may have to pay $2.20 to $2.50 a share.

"Our investment is solid. We will make money and you will make money.

"When a member passes away, the shares will be passed on to the next of kin nominated by the investor."