Staff share $6m

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Airways staff putting together a banner that will demonstrate the airline's new service vision - "Work as One to Take the Next Step Up".Picture: BALJEET SINGH

FIJI Airways' 800 staff members have reaped the fruits of their labour in 2016 with a pre-tax profit share payment of $6 million.

While announcing the payout in Nadi yesterday, Minister for Economy and Aviation Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said this was the biggest payment made to staff in the airline's history.

He said non-managerial staff would receive $4000 each while managerial members would get no less than $9000 each.

He said the large profit sharing payment was the result of a record year for the airline.

"I'm delighted to announce that the Fiji Airways Group has recorded the biggest profit ever in its history before tax in the fiscal year ending 31st December, 2016," he said.

"The group's revenue was $825.3m compared to the $815.3m in 2015.

"The group passenger numbers increased to 1.4m, an increase from 1.3m for the previous year. The group's profit before tax is $84.5m compared to the $70.2m for the previous year. You've gone up by about $14m."

He said this was an outstanding result for the airline.

"This is a testimony to the collaboration that has taken place between yourselves and your management team involved in service delivery."

* Editorial comment: Page 8

"Therefore, based on the profits all eligible non-management staff of Fiji Airways and Fiji Link will receive a profit share payout of $4000 each.

"Every single staff.

"This amount is approximately 20 per cent higher than the same period in 2015.

"The eligible Fiji Airways and Fiji Link managers will get a bonus of no less than $9000 each.

"This is again a 20 per cent increase from the previous year.

"To put into perspective, the total payout is approximately $6million. Of that $6million, $4million is being paid out to non-management staff."

He thanked the leadership of Fiji Airways managing director and CEO Andre Viljoen, whose commercial sensibility and vision was aligned with Government's vision for the airline.

"Government can create an enabling environment but it is the responsibility of the management to ensure that it achieves commercial success."

More than 400 airline staff were present at the Fiji Airways hangar yesterday during the announcement.

The airline along with the Minister for Economy also participated in the branding of a new service vision for the airline -Work as One to Take the Next Step Up.

Staff members placed painted palm prints on a banner that would serve as the symbol of the service vision.