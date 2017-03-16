Fiji Time: 9:50 PM on Thursday 16 March

Record medal haul for girls

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, March 16, 2017

Update: 9:32PM ADI CAKOBAU School took one of its largest ever medal hauls home last night when it seemingly effortlessly won the Triple N Coca Cola Games today.

School principal Arieta Yauvoli said she was not surprised the school had won as it had done so since the zones inception but she was very happy with the medal tally.

"I am very thankful to the girls for giving their best today, they came here to get one step closer to our goal of bringing the Coke Games title back and they performed very well," Mrs Yauvoli said.

ACS won 42 Gold, 29 Silver and 6 Bronze and behind them was Lomaivuna High School with 2 Gold, 2 Silver and 3 Bronze.

ACS athletes and coaches had all day long turned away the media after every race with a ?No Media?

 response when approached for interviews.

Mrs Yauvoli said it was all part of the schools new strategy.

"We did not give them instructions not to talk to the media. They have taken a personal decision to remain humble and not talk about themselves," she explained.

The new ACS principal, the first local to not be an old scholar said the school's strategy towards the April 20-22 Coca Cola Games finals included partnering with stakeholders such as the ACS Old Scholars Incorporated to ensure logistics complemented the work of the technical training staff of five.

More than sixty of the Sawani school's athletes qualified for the national finals at the end of todays competition.

 








