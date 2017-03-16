Peni's dream for Lomaivuna

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Peni Turua second from left, with his gold medal wining Lomaivuna Senior boys 4x400m relay team. Picture: LICE MOVONO

Update: 9:00PM TAILEVU native Peni Turua has a dream to take back to Lomaivuna its first gold medal from next month's Coke Games.

A little bit of a late bloomer, the senior student from Lomaivuna High School has been participating at the Triple N Zone for a few years but is only hitting the headlines now in his final year of high school.

Turua credits his success to a teacher at Lomaivuna High School who picked up on his potential, changed his training programme even upgraded all his running clothes and gear.

"My teacher saw me running in school and told me I had the potential to win at the Coca Cola games, so he made me a training programme and changed my food and now he is my personal coach," Turau said.

Turua won the Best Senior Male Athlete award after he won gold in the 800m, 1500m and helped his school win the 4x400m relay.