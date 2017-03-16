No records to break

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Lelean Memorial School 4x100m senior relay team after wining the last event at tonights Triple N Zone. Picture: PAULINI RATULAILAI

Update: 8:40PM TRIPLE N zone officials were last night not able to verify whether or not any records were broken at the meet.

The Nausori, Naitasiri and Nasinu zone or the Triple N Coca Cola Games started off 17 district high athletics competitions ahead of the national finals which takes place April 20th - 22nd at the ANZ Stadium.

Question posed to meet manager Alifereti Tawake of Sila Central High School could not be answered as he said previous organisers of the athletics meet had not kept records.

The organisers had been asked to verify whether or not Lelean Memorial School student Netani Vakayalia's blue ribbon event time of 10:57s was the fastest 100 metre time to come out of the Triple N zone.

"By the time I started here, there were already no previous records of this tournament so we are really not sure," Mr Tawake said.

Meanwhile Lelean Memorial School principal Laisa Soko said she was satisfied with how well her school had performed.

The former ACS principal who took Jasper Williams High School to their first ever Coke Games wins two years in a row said the LMS performance at the Triple N was a good first step in their plan to be a threat to boys division champs Marist Brothers High School and Natabua High school.

"I told them that those big boys schools who win the Coke games have the same number of boys and had the same kind of struggles as they do. I told them they too could be a threat in terms of competition."

Mrs Soko admits the school has had the support and expertise of former flying Fijian Seremai Bai who heads the Rugby Academy of Fiji based at LMS.