International Trade Centre coordinator in Fiji

Update: 6:22PM THE coordinator of the Sector Development Programmes for the International Trade Centre (ITC) Ian Sayers is in Fiji this week to address difficulties faced by the international NGO in completing its role in mentoring and funding FCLC (Fiji Crop and Livestock Council).

FCLC chairman Simon Cole said ITC had completed its contract with FCLC and was pursuing a handover agreement for 2017.

FCLC is comprised of the pig, dairy, beef, sheep/goat, root crop, ginger, kava, honey, fruit, salad vegetables and coconut associations as well as food processors.

"We are grateful to ITC for continuing its role in helping us to become fully operational over the past three years, despite its ongoing difficulties in funding us," Mr Cole said in a statement.

"This has challenged FCLC to find other methods of providing services promised as part of Government's efforts in establishing the council in 2010 to help towards commercialising the agricultural sector," he said.

Mr Cole said the council would review, with ITC, its contribution to FCLC's development with the aim of improving the mentoring and funding process.

This is to be done before it could move forward towards a new agreement to complete activities already agreed in 2015 and 2016.

"Despite its contractual agreement to provide the funding and mentoring of FCLC, we have been surprised that ITC has focused on its activities in Fiji outside of council work.

"We have found this a bit disconcerting as it has disrupted the intentions that brought them to Fiji for the council."

Mr Cole said he was confident that in the upcoming meetings, those differences could be ?ironed out? that could lead to a new improved relationship with ITC into the future.