Fiji Airways records increased profit

REPEKA NASIKO
Thursday, March 16, 2017

Update: 6:08PM FIJI Airways has announced an unprecedented profit before tax of $84.5million before tax for its 2016 financial year, and as a result, non-management staff will receive a bonus of $4000.

Managerial staff will also share the spoils, collecting no less than $9000 each.

This announcement was made by Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum before more than 400 airline staff this afternoon. 

He said this was one of the best financial performances in the history of the airline.

The airline recorded a profit before tax of $70.2million in 2015.








