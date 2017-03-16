Fiji Airways records increased profit

Update: 6:08PM FIJI Airways has announced an unprecedented profit before tax of $84.5million before tax for its 2016 financial year, and as a result, non-management staff will receive a bonus of $4000.
Managerial staff will also share the spoils, collecting no less than $9000 each.
This announcement was made by Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum before more than 400 airline staff this afternoon.
He said this was one of the best financial performances in the history of the airline.
The airline recorded a profit before tax of $70.2million in 2015.