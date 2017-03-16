Fiji Time: 9:51 PM on Thursday 16 March

Resources to maximise parliament outreach

LITIA CAVA
Thursday, March 16, 2017

Update: 5:11PM TODAY'S launch of the Parliament Educational resources will help to maximise Parliament's outreach to students and youth, says Speaker Dr Jiko Luveni.

"One of the aims of our outreach is to make our community and our young people recognise that they have a say through their parliament because parliament belongs to the people," Dr Luveni said.

The module titled referred to as 'Our S.a.Y' include resources of parliament to learn about how decisions are made and be able to make some decisions themselves.

The educational resources launched today included eight Discover Parliament information cards with a teacher's guide, two 'Our S.a.Y' module booklets for primary and secondary schools and Role Play Parliament' scripts, props and dress.

The materials are also available online without a cost to all members of the public.








