Coconut conference target improved competitiveness

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Vanuatu delegation at the 2nd International Conference on Coconut Oil being held in Bangkok, Thailand. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:39PM COCONUT industry representatives from the region are participating for the first time in the 2nd International Conference on Coconut Oil (ICCO 2017) held in Bangkok, Thailand.

The objective of ICCO 2017 is to further coconut oil production, utilisation and marketing in Asia and the Pacific as well as the emerging markets at a global level for all coconut and coconut oil products.

The three-year Coconut Industry Development (CIDP) Program worth 4million Euros (approx $F8.8m) is funded by the European Union (EU) and is being implemented by the Pacific Community (SPC).

The program aims to improve the competitiveness of small producers engaged in the coconut value chains, through a strengthened regional integration of related markets and the intensification of production.

SPC deputy director-general Dr Audrey Aumua said the conference would provide an excellent opportunity for the participants to develop their skills.

"This will be the first of several opportunities for Pacific countries to participate in events dedicated to the marketing and value adding of coconut products through Coconut Industry Development (CIDP)," Ms Aumua said.

The conference ends on Saturday.