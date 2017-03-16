Fiji Time: 9:51 PM on Thursday 16 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Coconut conference target improved competitiveness

VISHAAL KUMAR
Thursday, March 16, 2017

Update: 4:39PM COCONUT industry representatives from the region are participating for the first time in the 2nd International Conference on Coconut Oil (ICCO 2017) held in Bangkok, Thailand.

The objective of ICCO 2017 is to further coconut oil production, utilisation and marketing in Asia and the Pacific as well as the emerging markets at a global level for all coconut and coconut oil products.

The three-year Coconut Industry Development (CIDP) Program worth 4million Euros (approx $F8.8m) is funded by the European Union (EU) and is being implemented by the Pacific Community (SPC).

The program aims to improve the competitiveness of small producers engaged in the coconut value chains, through a strengthened regional integration of related markets and the intensification of production.

SPC deputy director-general Dr Audrey Aumua said the conference would provide an excellent opportunity for the participants to develop their skills.

"This will be the first of several opportunities for Pacific countries to participate in events dedicated to the marketing and value adding of coconut products through Coconut Industry Development (CIDP)," Ms Aumua said.

The conference ends on Saturday.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65090.6319
JPY 56.040053.0400
GBP 0.39600.3880
EUR 0.45520.4432
NZD 0.70050.6675
AUD 0.63770.6127
USD 0.49070.4737

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 16th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Border alert
  2. Rabuka assures security for all
  3. Baber wants Fiji to match South Africa
  4. A sinking feeling
  5. First budget consultation sees low turnout
  6. Yaqona theft arrests
  7. Pressure on Fiji to retain 7s title
  8. Raids keep police busy
  9. Nadi Airport carbon accredited
  10. Search for Miss Positive

Top Stories this Week

  1. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand Tuesday (14 Mar)
  2. Priest claims $30k stolen Friday (10 Mar)
  3. Man fails to return home after morning run Wednesday (15 Mar)
  4. Silimaibau lives his dream, revives business Monday (13 Mar)
  5. The tradition of Veiqia Friday (10 Mar)
  6. Kolinisau not happy Tuesday (14 Mar)
  7. Biman: Families feeling the pinch Monday (13 Mar)
  8. Bond with love Wednesday (15 Mar)
  9. Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault Wednesday (15 Mar)
  10. Ministry apologises Sunday (12 Mar)