Lelean wins blue ribbon in 10 seconds

+ Enlarge this image Lelean Memorial School students cheer their athletes during the Triple N Zone meet at the ANZ Stadium today. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 4:18PM LELEAN Memorial School and Adi Cakobau School dominated the short sprints this afternoon as the Nausori, Naitasiri and Nasinu (Triple N) Zone came to a close at the ANZ Stadium.

Blue ribbon winner Netani Vakayalia who stopped the clock at 10.57 seconds stamped the Davuilevu schools lead taking out the 100m Senior boys event.

"This is the first time I've participated in the zone as I was concentrating on rugby as I was the member of the under 19 last year that we won," Vakayalia said.

"My aim for this year coke games is to win gold so it takes a lot of hard work, dedication and determination so I would like to thank our supporters and specially the former students for coming over and supporting us."

Right behind Vakayalia was fellow Leleanite Tomasi Mara while the bronze went to Noco Secondary School.

Adi Cakobau School athletics captain Laisani Moceisawana effortlessly won gold in the Senior Girls 100m fencing off strong competition from Dilkusha and Lelean.