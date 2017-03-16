Fiji Time: 9:51 PM on Thursday 16 March

FRCA-Nepalese officials discuss tax reforms

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, March 16, 2017

Update: 4:17PM A NUMBER of tax reforms undertaken by the Fijian Government was the topic of discussion between the visiting Nepalese government delegation and the senior management of the Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority (FRCA).

FRCA hosted the Nepalese delegation yesterday who are in the country to promote knowledge sharing and capacity building in areas of anti-money laundering and counter financing of terrorism.

Topics of discussions were also focused on customs duties and tax evasion, undervaluation of goods imported into the country.

FRCA deputy director Revenue Collection Muni Ratna informed the delegation that tax and duty evasion remained a major challenge for FRCA.

"We have had instances where incomes were under-declared, returns were falsified and VAT collected was not remitted to FRCA," Mr Ratna said.

The delegation consisted of 13 senior officials from the Department of Money Laundering Investigation, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Financial Information Unit, Security Board and Insurance Board of Nepal.








