Fijiana focuses on work-ons

PENI MUDUNAVONU
Thursday, March 16, 2017

Update: 4:02PM FIJIANA 7s team head coach Iliesa Tanivula said they will be working on dominating their set pieces and improving their decision making in collision areas.

He made those comments during an interview at the High Performance Unit (HPU) gym in Laucala Bay, Suva, earlier today.

"We are going to get better and for the next six weeks, we will be going through our work-ons, we need to dominate our set pieces because at times we get exposed," Tanivula said.

The Fijiana 7s team had climbed up the world ranking by four places; they are now ranked fourth which was a major improvement on their performance when they were ranked eighth.








