Eight arrested over drug find

+ Enlarge this image Money and dried leaves believed to be marijuana that were seized from the Valelevu home in Nasinu today. Picture: SUPPLIED/Fiji Police

Update: 3:48PM FIJIAN Police are now questioning eight people in relation to the confiscation of dried leaves believed to be marijuana and cash from a home in Valelevu, Nasinu today.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said a team of officers from the Southern Division and the K9 unit raided the Valelevu home and found the dried leaves packed in plastic and some wrapped in foil.

She said their investigations would also be looking at those arrested at the scene who would have had knowledge of the offence taking place.

Ms Naisoro said they had received information of this alleged drug-related activities, which she added was a positive indication of people willing to work with Police to fight those illegal activities.