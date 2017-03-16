Fiji Time: 9:50 PM on Thursday 16 March

Fiji players released for Marist 7s: Baber

PENI MUDUNAVONU
Thursday, March 16, 2017

Update: 3:35PM THERE will be no official Fiji 7s team participating in the upcoming Marist Sevens tournament but the national players will be playing for their respective clubs and competing against each other.

Fiji 7s team head coach Gareth Baber made this comments during an interview at the Albert Park in Suva earlier today.

He said they would be marching into camp on Monday March 20 for a week?s training as they prepare for the upcoming Hong Kong and Singapore leg of the HSBC 7s series.

He added the Marist 7s tournament presented an opportunity for him seeing some of his squad members playing, especially those who had not toured with him for the HSBC 7s tournaments.

Baber said some of the players would only be training with the national 7s team for two days and they would be released to their clubs.

"I want to see some of the players go into the Marist 7s and also to see other players stack up against them as well," he said.








