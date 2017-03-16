Village bylaw consultations planned for Lau

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:32PM THE Ministry of iTaukei Affairs will be having the village bylaw consultations in Lau next week.

The consultations will be held at the Tubou Village hall, Lakeba, Lau on Tuesday March 21 .

This will be concurrent to the hosting of the iTaukei Affairs roadshow at the Tubou Village ground.

The confirmed agencies for the roadshow are:

- Ministry of Youth and Sports;

- Bank of the South Pacific;

- Ministry of Justice - Birth, Death and Marriage;

- Fijian Holdings;

- ITaukei Affairs Board;

- Ministry of Fisheries;

- Ministry of ITaukei Affairs; ITaukei Lands and Fisheries Commission (Veitarogivanua) and Institute of Language and Culture.

The ministry will also be conducting village bylaw consultations at the Serua Provincial Council on Tuesday March 28, and at the Namosi Provincial Council on Thursday, March 30.