Update: 2:23PM A GROUP of boys were apprehended at the ANZ National Stadium this morning after they were found with counterfeit tickets for todays Triple N Zone athletics meet.

Officers posted to the games questioned the group after the counterfeit tickets were produced at the gates.

Hundreds more tickets were found in their possession.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said more details about where the youths they have in custody are from, would be released soon.