Lelean, ACS lead Triple N

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, March 16, 2017

Update: 2:06PM It was a slow day at the Nausori, Naitasiri, Nasinu athletics meet, the first of the zonal qualifiers for the Coca Cola Games which takes place April 20-22 at the ANZ Stadium.

The results so far as the Triple N Zone completes the first half of the day.
  • 1500 Sub ACS Gold
  • 1500 Sub Jr Boys, Rewa Gold
  • 1500 Jr Boys, Naitasiri Sec Gold, Naitasiri Sec Silver
  • Junior Boys Jav  Alipate C, Nasinu Gold; Pita R. Nasinu Silver,  NIkotima V. LMS
  • Junior Boys Disc Jacoro K LMS Gold, Penioni D LMS Silver, Tevita Bainiloga Noco Secondary School Bronze
  • Senior Boys Jav; Emosi M LMS Gold, Isoa N Sila Silver, Setareki M LMS Bronze
  • Inter Boys Long Jump; Anasa L LMS Gold, Maciu T Sila Central Silver, Paul T LMS Bronze
  • Inter Boys Discus; Nacanieli LMS Gold, Pio Kamoe Sila Central Silver, David W LMS BRozne
  • Junior Girls Javelin; Loata R ACS Gold, Ateca Navisa ACS Silver, Karalaini Sila Central Bronze
  • Inter Girls Long Jump; Alesi B ACS Gold, Seimili V ACS Silver, Kelera T Dilkusha Bronze
  • Inter Boys 1500; Wainimala Gold
  • Senior Boys 1500; Lomaivuna Gold
