Lelean, ACS lead Triple N

Update: 2:06PM It was a slow day at the Nausori, Naitasiri, Nasinu athletics meet, the first of the zonal qualifiers for the Coca Cola Games which takes place April 20-22 at the ANZ Stadium.
The results so far as the Triple N Zone completes the first half of the day.
- 1500 Sub ACS Gold
- 1500 Sub Jr Boys, Rewa Gold
- 1500 Jr Boys, Naitasiri Sec Gold, Naitasiri Sec Silver
- Junior Boys Jav
Alipate C, Nasinu Gold; Pita R. Nasinu Silver, NIkotima V. LMS
- Junior Boys Disc Jacoro K LMS Gold, Penioni D LMS Silver,
Tevita Bainiloga Noco Secondary School Bronze
- Senior Boys Jav; Emosi M LMS Gold, Isoa N Sila Silver,
Setareki M LMS Bronze
- Inter Boys Long Jump; Anasa L LMS Gold, Maciu T Sila Central
Silver, Paul T LMS Bronze
- Inter Boys Discus; Nacanieli LMS Gold, Pio Kamoe Sila
Central Silver, David W LMS BRozne
- Junior Girls Javelin; Loata R ACS Gold, Ateca Navisa ACS
Silver, Karalaini Sila Central Bronze
- Inter Girls Long Jump; Alesi B ACS Gold, Seimili V ACS
Silver, Kelera T Dilkusha Bronze
- Inter Boys 1500; Wainimala Gold
- Senior Boys 1500; Lomaivuna Gold
Updated: 2pm