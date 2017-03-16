Lelean, ACS lead Triple N

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:06PM It was a slow day at the Nausori, Naitasiri, Nasinu athletics meet, the first of the zonal qualifiers for the Coca Cola Games which takes place April 20-22 at the ANZ Stadium.

The results so far as the Triple N Zone completes the first half of the day.

1500 Sub ACS Gold

1500 Sub Jr Boys, Rewa Gold

1500 Jr Boys, Naitasiri Sec Gold, Naitasiri Sec Silver

Junior Boys Jav Alipate C, Nasinu Gold; Pita R. Nasinu Silver, NIkotima V. LMS

Junior Boys Disc Jacoro K LMS Gold, Penioni D LMS Silver, Tevita Bainiloga Noco Secondary School Bronze

Senior Boys Jav; Emosi M LMS Gold, Isoa N Sila Silver, Setareki M LMS Bronze

Inter Boys Long Jump; Anasa L LMS Gold, Maciu T Sila Central Silver, Paul T LMS Bronze

Inter Boys Discus; Nacanieli LMS Gold, Pio Kamoe Sila Central Silver, David W LMS BRozne

Junior Girls Javelin; Loata R ACS Gold, Ateca Navisa ACS Silver, Karalaini Sila Central Bronze

Inter Girls Long Jump; Alesi B ACS Gold, Seimili V ACS Silver, Kelera T Dilkusha Bronze

Inter Boys 1500; Wainimala Gold

Senior Boys 1500; Lomaivuna Gold

Updated: 2pm