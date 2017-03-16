Fiji launches youth entrepreneurship award

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou pictured here with Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation staff members during the launch of the National Youth Entrepreneurship awards program in Suva this morning. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 2:06PM THE inaugural 2017 National Youth Entrepreneurship Awards was launched in Suva today in a bid to encourage and reward entrepreneurship among many local youths.

A first for Fiji at a national level, the awards will be hosted by the Ministry of Youth and Sports with private sector support from the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation (FCEF).

FCEF, through its Young Entrepreneurs' Council, will partner with the ministry in organising the awards night.

While launching the awards night, Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou said the event would be dedicated to rewarding youths who dreamt and achieved their dreams through entrepreneurship.

"We will reward young men and women who, despite scarce resources, are willing to take the opportunity to make a living for themselves and others," Mr Tuitubou said.

There are three main and 13 special category awards that will be presented at the awards night.

Applications for the awards are now open and forms can be accessed via the Ministry of Youth and Sports divisional offices or their website www.youth.gov.fj and social media platforms.

Deadlines for the submission of nominations is on April 17, 2017.

The awards night themed 'Dream Big, Make it Happen' will be held on May 26 in Suva.