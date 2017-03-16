Fiji Time: 3:06 PM on Thursday 16 March

15 western roads high priority

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, March 16, 2017

Update: 1:53PM FIFTEEN roads in Ba, Rakiraki and Tavua have been identified by the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) as high priority and needs urgent attention.

Fiji Roads Authority general manager Network Operations and Maintenance Aram Goes said some of those roads had outlived its lifespan.

And periods of heavy rain and flooding have also contributed to the poor road conditions and with some roads battered becoming a major setback to the road users.

"We have our FRA engineers and contractors assessing sections of Kings Road between Ba and Rakiraki following the recent observation of widespread seal failures, with immediate repair works expected to start next week," Mr Goes said.

"Some roads in Tavua and Rakiraki are now in poor to mediocre condition. The design life is determined by a number of factors such as the type of materials used, environmental conditions, and traffic loading." 

Mr Goes said there was a need to rehabilitate those roads because they had been severely damaged by the tropical depressions where the recent heavy rain and floods had saturated and softened the soil beneath the road pavements, contaminating the gravel structure.

"These conditions, when combined with heavy traffic loading, mean that some roads will need to go through an accelerated rehabilitation program, involving resurfacing and in some instances the reconstruction of roads."

He has advised motorists to keep a safe following distance, avoid speeding and to drive with extra care.








