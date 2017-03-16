Fiji Time: 3:06 PM on Thursday 16 March

Fiji Airways to release 2016 books

REPEKA NASIKO
Thursday, March 16, 2017

Update: 1:36PM NATIONAL airline Fiji Airways will release its financial records for 2016 at its headquarters in Nadi this afternoon.

The announcement will be made by Attorny General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Fiji Airways managing director and CEO Andre Viljoen is also expected to address airline staff at the event.

Fiji Airways had announced profits after tax of $70.2m for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2015, compared to $60.8m recorded for the 2014 fiscal year ending December 31.








