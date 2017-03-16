Fiji Time: 3:07 PM on Thursday 16 March

Triple N champs defending well

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, March 16, 2017

Update: 1:20PM HALF way through the day of the zone qualifiers of the Coca Cola Games Athletics championships and the Nasinu, Nausori and Naitasiri champs look to be defending their titles well.

Lelean Memorial School is leading the boys tally with four gold and four silver at the end of Event 4. 

Most of their wins have come from the field events.

Adi Cakobau School who opened the first day of competitions yesterday with gold and silver in the 3000 metres event have now registered 4 gold and 3 silver.








