Court acquits two of rape charges

Update: 1:09PM TWO men charged with the rape of a 17-year-old student in 2015 were acquitted by the High Court in Suva this morning.

High Court judge Justice Vincent Perera concurred with the three assessor's not guilty opinion in the case against Matarino Badogo and Josefa Bera.

Mr Bera was found not guilty of one rape count while Mr Badogo was found not guilty of two rape charges.

The alleged offence took place in September last year when the three got in a taxi from Temptations 2 nightclub in Suva to get to Vatuwaqa Golf Course to continue their drinking party.