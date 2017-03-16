Nadi Airport carbon accredited

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:04PM FIJI's Nadi International Airport has become the first airport in the South Pacific region to receive the Airport Carbon Accreditation Level 1 Certification by the Airports Council International (ACI).

Airports Fiji Limited (AFL) executive chairman Faiz Khan said this was a milestone achievement for Nadi International Airport.

"To be recognised amongst some of the biggest airports in the world is a remarkable feat for Airports Fiji Ltd," Mr Khan said in a statement.

"It does not stop here as we aspire to further reduce our carbon footprint. We are targeting a Level 3 or 3+ certification in future."

Nadi International Airport becomes the first airport in the Pacific to be airport carbon accredited, which demonstrates the determination of operating the airport in an environmentally-sustainable manner.