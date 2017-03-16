Fish vendors learn conservation

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fish vendors in Labasa are attending an awareness workshop on conservation and quality fish handling today. Picture: FT ONLINE

Update: 12:28PM THE World Wildlife Fund (WWF) is holding an awareness program for Labasa fish vendors today.

The awareness program is being held at the Civic Auditorium in Labasa and is attended by all the fisherman and fish vendors at the Labasa market.

The leading organisation in wildlife conservation and endangered species will help familiarise vendors of their role in ensuring quality fish is sold in the market.

WWF Pacific sustainable seafood officer Qela Waqabitu said the program was to also inform fish vendors of how to handle fish.

"Knowing how to handle fish is very important because handling affects the freshness and quality of fish," Ms Waqabitu said.