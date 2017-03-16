Fiji Time: 3:07 PM on Thursday 16 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fish vendors learn conservation

LUISA QIOLEVU
Thursday, March 16, 2017

Update: 12:28PM THE World Wildlife Fund (WWF) is holding an awareness program for Labasa fish vendors today.

The awareness program is being held at the Civic Auditorium in Labasa and is attended by all the fisherman and fish vendors at the Labasa market.

The leading organisation in wildlife conservation and endangered species will help familiarise vendors of their role in ensuring quality fish is sold in the market.

WWF Pacific sustainable seafood officer Qela Waqabitu said the program was to also inform fish vendors of how to handle fish.

"Knowing how to handle fish is very important because handling affects the freshness and quality of fish," Ms Waqabitu said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65090.6319
JPY 56.040053.0400
GBP 0.39600.3880
EUR 0.45520.4432
NZD 0.70050.6675
AUD 0.63770.6127
USD 0.49070.4737

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 16th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Border alert
  2. A sinking feeling
  3. Yaqona theft arrests
  4. Baber wants Fiji to match South Africa
  5. First budget consultation sees low turnout
  6. Rabuka assures security for all
  7. Raids keep police busy
  8. Pressure on Fiji to retain 7s title
  9. Search for Miss Positive
  10. 'Improve' results

Top Stories this Week

  1. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand Tuesday (14 Mar)
  2. Priest claims $30k stolen Friday (10 Mar)
  3. Man fails to return home after morning run Wednesday (15 Mar)
  4. The tradition of Veiqia Friday (10 Mar)
  5. Silimaibau lives his dream, revives business Monday (13 Mar)
  6. Kolinisau not happy Tuesday (14 Mar)
  7. Biman: Families feeling the pinch Monday (13 Mar)
  8. Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault Wednesday (15 Mar)
  9. Ministry apologises Sunday (12 Mar)
  10. Bond with love Wednesday (15 Mar)