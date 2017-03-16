Ministers talk trade and investments

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fijian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Jitoko Tikolevu and a trade official from the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism at the Commonwealth Trade Ministers meeting. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:12PM TRADE Ministers from the 52 commonwealth countries met in London, United Kingdom last week to discuss avenues to promote trade, investment and job creation in member countries.

This was the first Commonwealth Trade Ministers Meeting since 2005 and the Fiji representative at the meet was the Fijian High Commissioner to United Kingdom, Jitoko Tikolevu, who was there on behalf of the Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism.

The discussion aimed to support the target of increasing intra-Commonwealth trade to $US1 trillion by 2020.

One of the key outcomes of the meeting was for member countries to work together to establish linkages through commonalities, such as the English language, legal frameworks and institutional arrangements, among others, to achieve this target.

At this meeting, the United Kingdom also assured members such as Fiji that it intended to continue providing duty free-quota free access for Fijian-made goods, after the UK has formally exited from the European Union (EU).

Fijian-made goods presently enjoy duty free-quota free access in the EU, through the Interim Economic Partnership Agreement (IEPA).

Mr Tikolevu said that this was an exciting time to deepen and strengthen ties with Commonwealth countries and the assurance by the British government provided a lot of certainty to the Fijian exporters.

The Commonwealth Secretariat will work with the member countries to build on the common advantages and identify areas of collaboration in the lead up to the Commonwealth Heads of Governments Meeting next year.