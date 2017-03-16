Fiji Time: 3:07 PM on Thursday 16 March

Upgrading work disrupts Tavua water supply

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, March 16, 2017

Update: 11:09AM TAVUA residents will face disruptions in water supply from 10:30am to 1pm today.

The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) stated the interruption in supply was a result of upgrade works at the filling point of the Tavua depot.

The areas affected include Bangladesh Settlement, Tavua hospital, Loloma Street, Kavika Street, Vutu Place, Nabuna Street and Tabavu Street.

The authority has advised its customers residing in those affected areas to use water wisely for their immediate needs during this temporary period.

Water carts will be on standby when the need arises.

Supply is expected to be restored by 1:30pm.








