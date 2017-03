/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Rewa are chasing first points against hosts AS Tefana. Picture: OFC via Massimo Colombini

Update: 11:08AM THE Rewa football team lost its second match in the 2017 Oceania Football Confederation Champions League at Pirae in Tahiti last night.

The Marika Rodu-coached side lost 0-2 against AS Tefana of Tahiti.

Rewa started the match well and played with lot of confidence in the first half.

AS Tefana scored its first goal in the first half through Stanley Atani.

The hosts extended their lead in the second half with a goal from Viritua Tiaiho.