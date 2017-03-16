Fiji Time: 3:07 PM on Thursday 16 March

Burst main: Rakiraki notified of water disruption

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, March 16, 2017

Update: 11:01AM A BURST main at Toqau Road has caused an interruption of water supply in some parts of Rakiraki today.

Residents living along the Korowaqa area are advised that water supply will be disrupted until 5pm today.

The areas affected include the whole of Korowaqa area, Rakiraki Village, Wairuku area, Naqoro, Doicu area, Narewa, Qalau, Sokisoki Settlement, Nadovi, Naria, Rarapatu and Malake island.

The Water Authority of Fiji has advised its customers residing in those areas to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during this temporary disruption period.

Water carts will be on standby to service the affected areas as and when the need arises.

Supply is expected to be restored at 6pm today.








