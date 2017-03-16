Plea for water supply

/ Front page / News

MALOLO residents who have been living without piped water for about 10 years say there should not be a problem connecting them to piped water because Government managed to do it for neighbouring Momi Bay Resort.

In a talanoa session with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama about 300 members of the Tunalia, Korovuto and Malolo communities said access to piped water and infrastructure were major issues.

The Prime Minister was in Nadi on Tuesday to launch the $30 million EU-funded cane access road upgrade project.

Cane grower Sadha Narayan said the issues had been raised at numerous forums, but to no avail.

"We rely on rainwater and sometimes carted water," the 76-year-old said.

"I can't understand how we were bypassed, just so that Momi Bay Resort could get water.

"We are people too and we all need water.

"And I want to point out that the roads here are so bad that when it rains, workers can't go to work and children can't go to school."

Mr Bainimarama said he had noted their concerns and asked the Water Authority of Fiji to look into the issues faced by the people of Nawaicoba, Tunalia, Malolo and Yako.