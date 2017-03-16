Defensive training for motorcyclists

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Police trainee motorcyclists prepare to show their services at the Muanikau Polilce Post in Suva. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

THIRTY-SEVEN police officers from the Central and Eastern divisions are now certified as motorcycle defensive drivers following a two-day course conducted by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) .

LTA manager road safety and education Veronica Malani said it was imperative for officers to know how to manoeuvre their motorcycles safely on our roads.

Mrs Malani said they must be able to interpret road conditions, safety signs and signals smartly and that additional defensive driving courses for the police would be organised by LTA in the Western and Northern divisions.

Six of the 37 officers trained, received additional instruction to become motorcycle defensive driving instructors.

The course was a result of the MOU signed last year between the Fiji Police Force and LTA.