Youth discuss rights, gender

Litia Cava
Thursday, March 16, 2017

TRAINING and educating youth officers and administrators on gender dynamics is important, says permanent secretary for the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Alison Burchell.

The ministry, in partnership with the Fiji Women's Crisis Centre, is holding training for Eastern Division youth on hum­an rights and gender-based violence.

"Our officials are often out in the field and working, particularly in villages and areas where many of us don't get very often, so it was important for us to empower those going out into field to understand some of the gender dynamics that exists in Fiji," Ms Burchell said.

Gender dynamics refers to the relationships and interactions between and among girls, boys, women and men.

Youth participant, Makelesi Tania from Kadavu said: "This is the first time for me to attend a training that discusses the issue of violence which occurs mostly in village settings. I will be sure to talk more on the topics discussed during the training when I go back to the village and at the same time educate them on the effects of violence."

The training will end tomorrow.








