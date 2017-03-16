Fiji Time: 3:07 PM on Thursday 16 March

Rabuka assures security for all

Tevita Vuibau
Thursday, March 16, 2017

SOCIAL Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) leader Sitiveni Rabuka has assured minority religions and ethnic communities in Fiji that SODELPA is committed to assuring their security in Fiji.

He made the comments yesterday while congratulating the Commonwealth of Nations on the 58th celebration of "Commonwealth Day".

Mr Rabuka — whose coup in 1987 deposed a Government dominated by Fijians of Indian descent — said Fiji was at a crossroads and many wounds needed healing.

"Peace is possible for our beloved nation if we all learn to understand each other's needs for peace, security, belonging and prosperity, to reconcile our differences and encourage peace amongst all our communities for the betterment of our future generations."

Mr Rabuka echoed the sentiments made by Queen Elizabeth II in her Commonwealth Day message where she called all Commonwealth member countries to foster peace,respect and understanding.

"As party leader of the Social Democratic Liberal Party, I want to reassure all the minority religious and ethnic communities in Fiji, that SODELPA is committed to assuring their security in Fiji. I want to reassure you of our acceptance, that you too belong to Fiji, with the indigenous Fijians.

"I also want to reassure you that SODELPA is committed to the path of peace in Fiji, and to promote respect and partnership amongst our communities. We respect and appreciate your contributions to Fiji."

Mr Rabuka also said SODELPA understood the needs of the indigenous community for proper management and safeguards of all they hold dear.

"SODELPA will promote closer inter-ethnic co-operation, partnership and goodwill, which will be the mainstay of a lasting peace that will prevent future political crises."








