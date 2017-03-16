Inquiry into $10k theft

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Permanent Secretary for Defence & National Security Osea Cawaru presenting at the Public Accounts committee meeting on Tuesday. Picture: SUPPLIED

THE former head of the accounts section of the Defence Ministry has a criminal charge against him before the Director of Public Prosecution for the alleged theft of about $10,000.

This was revealed by the ministry's permanent secretary, Osea Cawaru, during a presentation to the Public Accounts Committee on Tuesday.

"The officer implicated in the loss of money which is $10,250 was unfortunately the head of the accounts section at the time of the incident. Upon the discovery of this case, the officer was immediately relieved off his duties with effect from 2014 to allow for a conduct of an internal investigation with the assistance of the Ministry of Finance," Mr Cawaru said.

"The officer's contract was not renewed. The case was then handed over to the Fiji Police Force for investigations.

"The Fiji Police Force investigation has been completed and I understand the case is now before the DPP."

Mr Cawaru also clarified that they had reported the matter to police and not to the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption (FICAC) after advice from the then Finance Ministry.

Meanwhile, the delegation from the Defence Ministry were also asked to provide an update to the committee on the Fiji Naval vessel, MV Kiro, that ran aground at Cakauyawa Reef near Makuluva Island, about 10km outside of Suva in July last year.

Opposition parliamentarian Aseri Radrodro asked the ministry's officials to also update the committee if there had been any action taken against the captain of the ship.

However, Mr Cawaru said the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) Commander was closely monitoring the matter and only updated the Defence Minister.