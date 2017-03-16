Inside Out puts the message in the music

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of the Inside Out band with their award during the Fiji Performing Rights Association (FPRA) Music awards at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva on Saturday, May 14, 2016. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

SINCE their inception in 2014, local band Inside Out has gone from strength to strength.

The band initially started as a three-piece ensemble — Apakuki Nalawa (lead vocals) Mesa Vilise (cajon/lead guitarist) and Timothy Solomon (bass) — with one speaker, their individual instruments and a mixer that has since blown up.

Devoid of a practice space, the band found studio time at F1 mobile in Garden City.

They practiced for two weeks before the late Gary Apted — as he had already previously for many local musicians — gave them a weekly gig at his Suva nightspot Traps.

Since those days of late nights and cover songs, the group has added a member — Ratu Viliame Dautei on drums — done the rounds on the local live music scene and gained fans locally for their eclectic mix of reggae, rock and blues.

Last year the band was nominated for three awards at the Fiji Performing Rights Music Awards, eventually winning Most Popular Song for their single Sweet Talking.

They have also gained support from guitar manufacturing giants Taylor Guitars through local company Tabs Investments.

And with the upcoming March 24 release of their EP Let the Music Play things are only getting better for the self-taught musicians.

"For this EP that we are releasing, Let the music play, these are the songs that I had written before Inside Out had formed. Only one song off the EP we had written together, Pocket Romance," Nalawa told this newspaper.

"The whole EP it actually relates to real life situations and what we go through. It speaks of unity, it speaks of love, of romance and what we face as young people in society."

Nalawa explained the band's sound had developed from their initial offerings, taking into account a myriad of influences from Bob Marley to Toto, the Doobie Brothers and John Mayer.

"I would say that we have gelled well and we have explored a lot of genres that we wouldn't touch before, going into blues and rock and mixing it up and fusing it with reggae.

"I think we're more into reggae and fusing it with Jazz and with a little bit of rock, right now we are not sure what genre it falls into we are mixing it up and still trying to find that Inside Out sound."

What you hear is what you get

Nalawa says the name Inside Out was chosen because of the members self-taught roots.

"I came up with the name because for us we weren't really professional when we started, I'm not saying that we are professional now.

"But when we started off no one went to music school — we were all self taught musicians and Inside Out means playing with feeling, you are expressing what you feel inside through the music," he explained.

And it is this expression through music and ensuring an authentic sound that remains one of the cornerstones of the band in the face of increasing use of recorded programmed music .

"There were two things when we started the band even now that we wanted to stick to, and that was originality and that live feel and sound," Nalawa said.

"Nothing beats that live sound. We would like to encourage that, doing away with special effects during recordings.

"So we want to set an example that live music is the way to go. It's just different, it's just live, you actually feel the music and you can relate to it more.

"Especially when you wanna portray it live off a track."

Drummer Viliame Dautei said the band knew how Fijians looked forward to live music and did not want to disappoint their fans.

"It's sad to see that some of these musicians use auto tune in their music don't sound the same live. The fans don't get what they paid for."

"It's like when you listen to this EP, when you get a chance to listen to it, everything is recorded live. I would say that it's simple, what you expect Inside Out to play and sound like on stage is exactly what we put into the track.

"So it's easier for us to portray live and people are not disappointed when they come in to listen to us."

Part-time musicians in Fiji

The success of "Inside Out" has come despite there being only one full time musician in Nalawa. The remaining band members have day jobs and Dautei lives in Lautoka, making the journey to Suva each week for their practice sessions.

And the group is keenly aware of preconceived notions surrounding musicians and music as an occupation.

"We've come across a lot of challenges and one thing is setting a time because Bill (Viliame) lives in Lautoka and comes down weekly. Timothy works at the wharf — and the wharf never sleeps so he is on shift a lot.

"And it's been a challenge, trying to establish yourself in an industry that is struggling in the country. Most people view musicians differently, they view us as drunkards and womanisers, that's the first thing that comes to mind.

"So we face that a lot and that's one thing that we are trying to at least be viewed professionally just how they see doctors and nurses, just like a normal job.

Working with older musicians

Nalawa and Dautei say the band has also been helped along by older and more established local musicians like Nem and Talei.

"We actually started off at Traps opening up for Nem and Talei on Thursday and they have really helped us a lot.

"Other older more experienced musicians like Knox, helping us and giving us tips on guitars and on playing and on honing our skills."

"Because we do everything on our own. We do our own sound, we have our own gear and we don't get anyone to do our sound and older musicians like Nem they have been helping us out with techniques."

After the music plays

When the Let the Music Play EP drops online on March 24, it will represent just another stepping stone for Inside Out.

The group have already set up their calendar year with fortnightly gigs at the Beach House as well as an upcoming gig at Uprising Beach Resort in Pacific Harbour on March 17.

Further monthly shows are planned for Suva and in the West.

"Right now we want to come away from the weekly gig scene. We thought that we were getting a little bit over exposed because we were playing every week and plus three years in one venue we thought that was enough for us," Nalawa said.

"So we are looking forward to releasing the EP and this year we are just planning our own shows. We thought that we can't be relying on venue owners to make us money.

"We are in talks with some folks overseas, setting up tour dates from mid-year around the Pacific and also Australia and New Zealand and we are also banking on this EP and giving it enough time to spread the word and develop.

"I think the live music scene has picked up and I just hope that people appreciate music because music is a worldwide language, something that everyone can speak and understand and I don't know what we would do without music in this world.

"And we just want to ask people to support local talent."